Falkland Stampede ambassador Ozzie Leaf passes at 94

Photo: Falkland Stampede

A longtime Falkland ambassador and a driving force behind the Falkland Stampede for decades has died.

Ozzie Leaf passed this week in Parksville. He was 94.

"It is with heavy heart we wish to inform our fans of the loss of our beloved friend Oz," the Falkland Stampede posted on its Facebook page.

"He was the backbone of our community and Stampede for most all of his life. A born and raised Falkland pioneer, and he was one of a kind."

Leaf operated Leaf's Hardware for many years in Falkland.

"He was loved by everyone, never gave up, loved our Indigenous peoples and their traditions, never missed his weekly calls to his friends here in Falkland, and loved his family like no other," Stampede organizers wrote.

"If there’s rodeos in heaven, they just gained a pretty awesome committee man so they better make room at the table."

"Despite spending his last years in Parksville, his heart always remained firmly rooted in his hometown of Falkland," says Holly Olsen-Leaf.

A celebration of life will be held in Falkland closer to the summer.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 103rd Falkland Stampede are underway. It will be held over the Victoria Day Long Weekend, May 20-22.

The Canadian flag at the stampede grounds has been lowered to half mast in honour of Leaf.