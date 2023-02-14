City of Armstrong to move into new City Hall at end of the month

Photo: City of Armstrong

Moving day has been set for municipal staff to cross the street to Armstrong's new City Hall.

"City of Armstrong staff are buzzing with excitement as the move in date to the new municipal hall has been set for the end of February," the city says.

City Hall will be closed Friday, Feb. 24 to begin the transition to new location on the other side of Bridge Street in downtown Armstrong.

It will remain closed until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The public will be welcome on March 1, for business purposes only, such as business licences, utility notices and dog licence payments.

A grand opening event to formally welcome all residents to the new building will follow in March.