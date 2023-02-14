Armstrong, Spallumcheen settle decades-old water dispute

Photo: Google Maps

North Okanagan neighbours Armstrong and Spallumcheen have settled a longstanding beef.

The city and township have resolved a decades-old dispute over water fees.

The municipalities announced Tuesday morning they have reached an amicable resolution.

"The settlement agreement represents a strong governance structure ensuring that water supply services are secure for both municipalities and that the costs are fairly distributed to all rate payers now and into the future," a joint statement from Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer and Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser announced.

The agreement also ensures that the two municipalities will continue with a collaborative approach to funding future capital projects and overall promotion of the conservation of water.

"The City of Armstrong is pleased with the outcomes ... I believe this is one step in the right direction to building a strong working relationship with the township. We can accomplish much more for all our residents working together," said Cramer.

Fraser added: “The Township of Spallumcheen's first priority has always been a fair and equitable agreement that works for both communities into the future, and this agreement accomplishes that. We look forward to continuing to build a strong working relationship with the City of Armstrong and together provide sustainable services for our residents."

The agreement will save each municipality from the expensive effort of a provincial arbitration process and allows the communities to continue working towards other cost-saving services.

The agreement becomes effective immediately.