Vernon council approves change allowing more sidewalk and street patios

Downtown Vernon can afford to lose a few parking spaces to allow businesses to expand their retail and patio spaces outdoors, city council heard on Monday.

Council agreed to extend a measure created to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing outdoor commercial uses on public sidewalks, boulevards and parking areas.

The city will replace the temporary sidewalk and boulevard area use permit with an outdoor commercial permit, under a policy approved by council on Monday.

Coun. Kari Gares was concerned about losing public parking spots permanently, particularly with a new cultural centre to be built on the site of a current parking lot on 31st Avenue downtown.

“Shouldn’t we wait?” she asked.

No, responded Mayor Victor Cumming. “I think it’s a bit premature to indicate how many spots we’re going to have in an around the cultural centre, That process is obviously underway.”

A timeline for construction of the cultural centre hasn’t been established yet.

“We have excess parking room downtown right now,” transportation planner Danielle DeVries told council.



The plan would also allow businesses on private property to use more of their parking areas for retail uses.



Twelve businesses were approved to participate in the program during the pandemic.



Businesses will pay $100 for a permit and $50 for a renewal. Sidewalk and boulevard rental fee will be $30 per square metre, similar to current fees.

A new fee will charge businesses $360 for each parking spot they take away.