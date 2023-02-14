Another sailboat breaks free, runs aground on shores of Kin Beach

Photo: Contributed

High weekend winds appear to have blown a loose sailboat to Kin Beach.

The vessel is now resting on a sandbar after showing up there Saturday.

The boat is now one of three reported to the Canadian Coast Guard as adrift or abandoned in the Vernon-Coldstream area.

Another sailboat sunk in the same bay in Okanagan Lake in early January, and a third craft has been abandoned on the shores of Kalamalka Lake for over six months.

Under Canadian law, owners are responsible for their vessels at all times – and if their boat becomes damaged or sinks, owners must take all actions necessary, including repairs, salvage, and prevention or cleanup of leaking fuel and oil.

Once a sinking vessel is reported, that begins the process of marine pollution risk assessment and work with the owner to have them take action to repair or recover the vessel.

Despite Okanagan and Kalamalka Lakes being inland waterways, the Canadian Coast Guard is responsible for sinking vessels and marine pollution from vessels.