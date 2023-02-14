Vernon's economy on a roll, council told

Photo: Contributed The Salt Center commercial/light industrial project is one of several underway in Vernon's north end.

A lot of the economic indicators were pointing way up in Vernon as 2022 came to a close, city councillors learned Monday.

The city issued 415 building permits worth a record value of $202.4 million, economic development and tourism manager John Perrott told council in a quarterly report.

A number of multi-family complexes under development helped to create the record total, he said.

The number of permits issued wasn’t a record, but was above the 2017-21 average of 403.

In 2022, 471 residential units were approved for construction, exceeding the total number of units approved for construction in four of the previous five years.

That’s just a little more than the 450 units Vernon figures it needs to add annually to accommodate the 900 new residents expected every year.

Residential real estate sales were described as soft and commercial sales as stable, but “there’s still a lot of interest in Vernon,” said Perrott, who went on to list a number of commercial and residential developments now under construction.

Vernon had a record year for job postings, averaging about 500 a month, despite a slowdown at the end of the year.

It was a record year for tourism, as well, based on taxes the city collected from accommodation providers.

“Overnight visitation to Vernon, as measured by the remittance of the Municipal Regional District Tax to the City of Vernon continues to show that 2022 is on track for a record year,” a report to council noted.

“MRDT (hotel room tax) remittances through the end of November have exceeded previous record years and are 19% above the 2021 annual collection amount.”

It’s a tourism trend the city expects to continue in 2023, Perrott said.

“All in all, we’ve had a banner year,” Coun. Kari Gares commented. “The biggest thing that it shows is that the community itself is growing, and it’s not just growing in the residential side, we are looking at the commercial and light industrial as well.”

Council was also presented with Tourism Vernon’s 2023 marketing plan.

Encouraging longer stays and more shoulder-season visits are key parts of the plan. A rebranding is also in the works.

“Congratulations on getting us through the pandemic unscathed,” Coun. Teresa Durning told Torrie Silverthorn, the city’s tourism manager.