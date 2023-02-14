Clerical error spins heads at Gallery Vertigo over possibility it could lose funding

Photo: Contributed

A $10,000 typo was cause for some tense moments Monday afternoon.

It’s grant money approval time for many non-profit groups like Vernon's Gallery Vertigo.

“I feel like we’ve gotten under the skin of someone,” said Brigitte Red, upon reviewing what Regional District of North Okanagan decision makers will soon be seeing.

The agenda for Wednesday’s RDNO meeting sates: “as recommended by Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, the request from Gallery Vertigo for a $20,000 operating grant not be supported, but that their request be considered at a later date, pending new information.”

This was a shock to Red, who explains the non-profit usually asks for and receives $20,000 in operating grants from the RDNO – but this year, they've increase their ask to $30,000.

The $10,000 more would cover a variety of increasing costs, the biggest of which is rent.

When asked why they didn’t support the funding, GVAC chair Bob Fleming said: “It’s not a ‘no’ outright, we just need some more information.”

But as with many charities, any delay in funding can have a ripple effect. “We’ve got our lease renewal coming,” says Red.

This sparked a flurry of phone calls and conversations – but within the hour, Fleming was able to determine “a clerical error” was to blame, and personally ensures by meeting time the motion will reflect that “they will be receiving the grant they received in 2022, which was $20,000.”

So “they are not without money.”

Fleming added that before the RDNO can approve any part of the additional $10,000 Vertigo is asking for, more information will be needed.

While Red is breathing a little easier, she is left puzzled and slightly incensed by the implication there is “missing information,” saying “ We provided all the information that the grant required.”

Red added: “It seems to be resolved for now, but there are still questions I’d like answers to.”