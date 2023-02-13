Weekend check stop nets zero impaired despite crowds out for big events in Vernon

Photo: File photo

Many drivers were asked to “pull over” during a weekend check stop by Vernon RCMP.

Police set up a check stop in the Alexis Park Drive area about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The timing of the check stop coincided with the end of the Reklaws concert happening at Kal Tire Place.

“Police were randomly checking vehicles for driver sobriety,” says Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Despite numerous drivers spoken to and vehicles checked, no impaired drivers were detected.”

Friday also marked the third weekend of Uride operations in Vernon. Drivers are available to customers through a downloadable app.

Ravi Dhami with Uride says “business has picked up very quickly,” and the drivers in Vernon are “very busy.”

Dhami says they’ve had “a ton of positive feedback ... thus far.”