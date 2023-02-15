'Couldn't have asked for better,' says outgoing Vernon Winter Carnival executive director

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival Outgoing Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx, right, and incoming executive director Kris Fuller.

It's a bittersweet parting of the ways for outgoing Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

Proulx has spent six years as the face and point-person for Vernon's biggest annual celebration.

With the 63rd annual carnival officially ending on Sunday, Proulx says she has just this and next week left, and she's handed over the reins to incoming executive director Kris Fuller.

The two worked together as a team this year, to smooth the transition.

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to end my time on carnival," says Proulx.

"It's a little bittersweet."

Proulx will now join the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society as fund development and communications co-ordinator.

Proulx says carnival's 60th anniversary in 2020 was a highlight of the last six years ... "but, honestly, this year has been my favourite carnival. Coming out of the pandemic, to be able to experience that excitement was absolutely amazing."

She says working with Fuller has been fun and adds: "I don't know how I did it on my own before."

She's excited to see "what comes next" for carnival.

In her new role, Proulx will still be somewhat in the public eye, and she said she "owes carnival so much" for the stepping stone in her career.

She actually been "on loan" from NOYFSS for the duration of carnival.

"We are so pleased to have Vicki join our team," NOYFSS executive director Dean Francks said last April when the announcement was made.

"We look forward to having someone so skilled and connected with the community helping us raise funds for non-funded skill building and educational groups. Vicki's energy will also be a great asset in helping us maintain our positive agency profile and letting the community know about all of the programs and services offered through NOYFSS."