Strong attendance at Vernon Winter Carnival; more concerts a possibility

Photo: Colin Hamilton

Can Vernon expect to see more winter carnival concerts and fireworks displays?

Hopefully.

At least that's what Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Kris Fuller has to say in the wake of a well-attended 63rd annual festival.

Winter carnival wrapped up on Sunday, and Fuller says she could "feel the community bursting at the seams for carnival to go off in full force again," following two years of pandemic-reduced celebrations.

Two of the most-attended events were the Reklaws snowglobe concert at Kal Tire Place and Friday night's fireworks display at the Family Fun Park.

It was carnival's first go at concert promotion, and Fuller says "it was so close to being a sellout. The floor was sold out, over 3,000 tickets were sold."

She says the successful event was well received and went off without a hitch.

"We've only heard positive, excited feedback," says Fuller. "You could feel the energy in the arena."

Whether carnival hosts future concerts will be up to the carnival society's board of directors to decide.

"But I sure would love for it to be something we can do annually," says Fuller.

The fireworks and fun park were also big hits, happening on the same night and in close proximity, drawing out large crowds.

Future fireworks are dependent on funding and sponsorships, says Fuller, along with city permits.

Many carnival events were sold out his year, from chocolate-making lessons at Cotton's Chocolates, to the DVA chili cookoff, Happy Day Sock Hop, Predator Ridge Parka Party, Sip n Savour, TV Trivia Night, and more.

For Fuller's first year with carnival, she says it couldn't have gone better, and she thanked outgoing executive director Vicki Proulx.

As for next year's carnival, planning starts almost immediately.

"There's no breaks for us," says Fuller. "It will take a couple of days to catch up in the office, and then work begins for next year."