Beer and burger fundraiser to help grieving Vernon family after teen's death

Friends are coming together to help a grieving Vernon family.

Kaylee Kolenski died at just 17 years old on Dec. 11 following complications from surgery.

A fundraiser event will be held at the Longhorn Pub on Feb. 26.

From noon to 8 p.m., donors can get a burger, fries and beer or wine for $25, with proceeds going to Kaylee's parents, Matt and Jenn.

"As time continues, so does Matt and Jenn's horrible reality that their beautiful daughter is gone. Now it's time for them to heal and process what's next," event organizer Melissa Skelton wrote on the Facebook event page.

"Let's all keep pulling together as a community family."

Those planning on going can signify their attendance on the event page "so the kitchen is staffed and stocked" in preparation, says Skelton.

"If you can't make it, please just share this post and keep the love going."

Kaylee had fought health issues since she was six weeks old and spent time in BC Children's Hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family, to help with their expenses, has raised more than $12,000.