Disabled Vernon man buys used laptop, finds it's full of child porn

Photo: The Canadian Press

A disabled Vernon man says he "wants nothing to do" with child sexual abuse images found on a used computer he bought.

He just wants the laptop back.

It has been five months since Phillip Jodoin purchased the laptop at a local pawn shop.

Jodoin, who says he needs a computer as he's going back to school, took the laptop back to his group home, where staff helped him log in to the machine.

When they opened it, they found what Jodoin called "inappropriate images" on the computer.

Jodoin went back to the pawn shop the next day and asked for a refund – "I don't want anything to do with that," he said. But, he was denied and told the sale was final.

He had paid $280 for the machine.

Jodoin then notified RCMP and went to Best Buy, where he was hoping the files could be saved for police and the machine wiped clean and returned to him.

However, staff there said they had no choice but to seize the laptop as evidence.

Now, Jodoin is left worrying that he could be charged for possessing the images contained on the laptop.

He says police are trying to track down who owned it previously.

"I understand they have to be diligent and do their investigation," he says.

Meanwhile, he's left worried – and computer-less.

Jodoin says he was told when he bought the laptop that it had been wiped clean.

He willingly surrendered the computer and has contacted a lawyer for legal advice.

"I either want a computer or I want my $280 back," he said.