Big bird carcass a mystery on shores of Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Sylvia Voets

The discovery of a large bird carcass on the shores of Kalamalka Lake has many wondering what kind of bird it belonged to.

The carcass is picked clean and its head and beak are gone, making identification more difficult.

But photographer Sylvia Voets says the bird's wingspan is probably three feet or more ... "longer than your arm."

She came across the discovery Sunday along the Okanagan Rail Trail, at Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, just past the boat Launch.

Black feathers are still attached to the wings.

When Voets posted images to the Hell Yeah Vernon! Facebook group, many speculated it could be an eagle or blue heron.

But local wildlife expert Pete Wise says the coloration is wrong for a heron.

"An eagle, maybe," Wise said Monday. "It might even be a raven."

He said without something in the photos for scale or a first-hand inspection, it's too difficult to tell.

It's unclear how the bird met its end, whether by natural causes, predation, human conflict, or even poisoning, as pest poisons can move up the food chain, harming birds or other animals.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Conservation Officer Service for its interpretation of the photos and what to do if you find a dead animal in the wild.