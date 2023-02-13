Vernon Winter Carnival wraps up after 10 days of fun and action

Carnival's final weekend was packed with action, from the Reklaws concert at Kal Tire Place, to the Family Fun Park, chili cookoff, polar bear dip, fireworks, and more.

Crowds packed Kal Tire Place for Friday night's concert, which was preceded by a public fireworks display.

The Family Fun Park attracted the young at heart with its ice slide, human foosball and more.

To mark the end of carnival executive director Vicki Proulx's six-year run, directors had her arrested by the Carnival Cops for "having a heart that's too big, not sleeping for 10 days and neglecting to change the lightbulbs in the Carnival office."

Other directors, family and friends quickly raised her $500 bail, and much to the delight of her daughter, she was released.

Saturday saw hardy souls take the plunge into Okanagan Lake for the polar bear dip at Paddlewheel Park.

Most of the 50 participants didn't linger in chilly water too long and returned quickly to warm up by the fire with some hot chocolate, hot dogs and marshmallows.

Saturday also saw the downtown Vernon chili cookoff, with The Kal, Marten Brew Pub, Nature's Fare, Ratio Coffeehouse, Station BBQ, and EATology competing.

Sunday wrapped up carnival with kickball at Grahame Park, the annual Kal Rats 10K run, and the finals of the 50th Annual Coca-Cola Classic pee wee hockey tournament.

Andrew Casey of Coldstream led the 10K from start to finish, besting a field of 161 runners.

The St. Albert Raiders came out tops in the pee wee tourney, winning in overtime against the Cranbrook Bucks.