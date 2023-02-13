Vernon Search And Rescue busy with 3 snowmobile rescues over weekend

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search And Rescue was busy over the weekend with three calls in three days.

Sunday night, volunteers were called in by RCMP to rescue a group of snowmobilers who had become stuck in a drainage in the Tsuius Creek area west of Mabel Lake.

VSAR says the group activated a satellite communicator to call for help.

VSAR's sled team, with help from members of the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, successfully located and rescued the group.

The subjects were cold and wet, but otherwise uninjured.

"If you have a satellite communicator, and we highly encourage you to, please take the time to learn all the features," VSAR says.

"When we respond to calls for help from these devices, our job is easier, faster and has a higher probability of a positive outcome. Satellite signals can at times be blocked in steep terrain; once you find a secure signal stay in that location. Subject and rescuer safety is enhanced by staying in one place."

On Saturday, an injured snowmobiler was airlifted from the Mabel Creek area near Sugar Lake.

And on Friday, another sledder who had been rescued just one week earlier had to be retrieved again after getting stuck on Hunters Range.

The snowmobiler had gone back into the area to retrieve equipment left behind after the first rescue.

In B.C., search and rescue services are always free to the public. If you need help, do not hesitate to call 911 or use an emergency satellite communicator.

Don't ask friends for help in the backcountry. It can put yourself and them in danger.