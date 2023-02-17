Oscar night comes to Towne as Hospice fundraiser in Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press

It might be the next best thing to being there – the 95th Academy Awards will be live streamed at Vernon's Towne Theatre on March 12.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society will host the fun-filled night and encourages attendees to dress as their favourite Hollywood star or dress up in Oscar-worthy attire and walk the red carpet.

"This is a fun night out, that we have been part of in the past. To be able to partner with the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to present this fundraiser is exciting, and we can all walk the red carpet, take photos, win prizes and raffles and watch Hollywood's biggest event of the year on the big screen, it should be magical," says NOHS executive director Lisa Matthews.

Last year's Oscar event at the Towne was cancelled after a fire in the basement beside the theatre shut the facility down for months.

This year's fundraiser will start with a bubbly reception, and will be hosted by local movie critic Jason Armstrong (The Aisle Seat).

The Oscars broadcast will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Tickets for the event are $25 each and can be purchased on the Towne Theatre website.