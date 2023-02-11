Kelowna production company is producing a documentary on Falkland

Falkland has caught the eye of an independent Kelowna production company.

The small North Okanagan community will be featured in the first documentary by Kaizen Paradigm.

The documentary, which is expected to be released in the next two or three months, was co-produced by Alex Pavlovic and Ivan Gordenko.

“It's an interesting community,” Pavlovic said. “There seem to be more people from the Lower Mainland moving there and doing things. We wanted to document that.”

Local residents were interviewed by Pavlovic and Gordenko to get a feel for what the town 25 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97 is like.

The filmmakers also delves into the Falkland Stampede, which is one of the oldest in the country.

“There are a lot of other things people do there like ice fishing and things like that,” said Pavlovic. “We are hoping if this pilot project takes off, we can get a green light for a series. The idea is to document more of these local communities.”

Pavlovic said they may even expand their focus into the Kootenays.