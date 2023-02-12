The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival wraps up today

The bad news is today is the last day for the Vernon Winter Carnival.

The good news is, there are still plenty of things to do to get in some last-minute carnival fun.

Vicki Proulx, with carnival, said the Family Fun Park goes from noon to 8 p.m. today in the parking lot of Kal Tire Place.

“There are lots of things happening today,” said Proulx.

The Downtown Vernon Gold Rush wraps up today and the Carnival of Lights will be shining in Spirit Square from 5 to 8 p.m.

Magic School Bus – Gallery Shows take place at the Okanagan Science Centre from noon to 1 p.m. and the finals of the 50th Annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament are happening at Kal Tire Place North.

Starting Block 10k running race and 3k fun run hosted by Kal RATS starts at 10 a.m. at Lavington Elementary School and Carnival Days at O’Keefe Ranch goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full list of times, places and events, click here.

“We have had so much fun over the past 10 days,” said Proulx. “I think coming out of the pandemic, people really wanted to feel that sense of community and that's really what carnival is all about. We were so happy to provide so many big events that were able to bring the community together for all ages.”