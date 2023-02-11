Military ombudsman Col. (ret’d) Nishika Jardine met with Vernon veterans Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh Military ombudsperson Col. (ret'd) Nishika Jardine was in Vernon Saturday to meet with veterans.

More needs to be done to make it easier for veterans to interact with the government online and on paper.

That was the message from military ombudsperson Col. (ret’d) Nishika Jardine who was in Vernon Saturday to meet with veterans from all branches of service.

The veterans had a chance to share their concerns and frustrations with Jardine when she met with them at the ANAF Vets hall.

Jardine heard from one veteran and his years-long battle with the federal government over a variety of issues including help dealing with his PTSD.

“I understand, I hear your pain,” Jardine responded. “This is exactly the thing that I am concerned with. The department needs to do a better job.”

Jardine invited the man to meet with her team after the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Jardine asked those in attendance how many were frustrated by trying to navigate the Veterans Affairs Canada website. Many hands were raised.

“I go on there and I can't find what I am looking for,” Jardine said, to the agreement of many in the crowd.

One veteran pointed out letters they receive from VAC need to be reviewed.

Jardine agreed, saying she is pushing to have the letters written in a manner that is easier to understand by veterans. She is also seeking changes to the VAC website to make it easier to navigate.

The good news was Jardine said the backlog of veterans' files has been reduced, but the bad news is it still takes too long to process a disability claim.

She said the standard is 16 weeks, but it takes “three times as long” to process a claim through VAC, and she understands how difficult it is for a veteran to have to wait that long.

“That can impact their health and well being and for me that is a concern I have,” she said, adding she will continue to push for changes to the process.

Vernon was the last stop in B.C. for Jardine who was heading back to Ottawa this afternoon.