Watch Vernon Winter Carnival fireworks show live

The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival will head into its final weekend with a bang tonight.

A fireworks show is planned for 6 p.m., and Castanet will be there live, starting at 5:50 p.m.

The fireworks will light up the sky from the field next to Kal Tire Place.

Today is also the first day of carnival's Family Fun Park, which has been set up at the northern end of the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

The park will have an ice slide, LED light-up equipment, a human-sized foosball arena, food trucks, market vendors and more

Carnival continues through Sunday.