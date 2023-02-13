Vernon flood mitigation update sees city preparing for the worst

Photo: Jon Manchester High water and flood barriers at Kin Beach in 2017.

An update on the City of Vernon's year-old flood mitigation program finds work is "well underway."

The flood response plan "will formalize the city's response to flooding events, focusing on strategic locations that were identified in the flood mapping, risk analysis and mitigation project," a report to council states.

The plan will include work plans and inspections related to critical locations and detailed call-out and response procedures based on level of flooding.

The plan is expected to evolve based on data collected through flood mitigation work and is scheduled to be complete by next spring.

Floodplain management and flood hazard development bylaws are seen as a significant step in moving the community towards flood resiliency.

Floodplain maps will need to be revisited approximately every 10 years to reflect changes that have occurred in the floodplain or structural mitigations the city has completed.

The recently completed BX sediment pond in Upper BX Creek is a key facility to help manage sedimentation and flood risk along Upper BX Creek.

The city has been working with the Okanagan Basin Water Board and province to have a new hydrometric station installed at the outlet of the sediment pond. It is anticipated to be installed this year.

Meanwhile, administration has been working on feasibility studies for structural mitigation projects identified in the risk report.

An assessment is currently underway for Upper BX Creek examining the area around 48th Avenue and 20th Street north to Deleenheer Road.

It will evaluate options to mitigate flood risk based on cost, environmental impact, property impacts, permitting complexity, 'constructability', maintenance and climate change resiliency.

A preliminary design has also completed for the Vernon Creek crossing upgrade at 43rd Street and a grant application made to the province for $2,555,000. The project is tentatively scheduled for 2024 subject to grant approval and environmental permitting.

The city is also working with the Okanagan Indian Band on flood mitigation projects including the upcoming Polson Park-Vernon Creek naturalization project.

A flood assessment at the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre is currently underway and scheduled to be completed early this year.