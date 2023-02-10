Fundraiser at Vernon's Quality Inn and Suites Saturday to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Photo: The Canadian Press

A tragedy half a world away has sparked a fundraiser in Vernon.

More than 23,000 people have died in an earthquake in Turkey and Syria – and that number is expected to climb as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

Thousands more have been injured or displaced by the 7.8 magnitude quake that shook the region earlier this week.

Vinil Sood, with the Vernon Quality Inn and Suites, is organizing a fundraiser to raise money to help those victims.

Sood said he has no personal connection to either country, but the scope of the tragedy prompted him and his family to take action.

“It's a family business, so we all so we all kind of came up with the idea,” Sood said of the fundraiser that takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We are going to be selling samosas at our front desk,” he said. “We are going to be offering chutney as well, which are all homemade by my mother.”

All of the money raised will go to aid efforts for those impacted by the earthquake.

Sood said Quality Inn and Suites will be matching the amount that is raised.