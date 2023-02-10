Vernon man arrested twice in less than two weeks on drug charges

Photo: Contributed

It would appear this Vernon crime suspect didn't learn his lesson.

David Lee MacIntosh was recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences, was released on bail, but was back in custody after being arrested by Vernon RCMP on Wednesday.

Officers observed MacIntosh, who had been released on bail on Jan. 25, in violation of his release conditions Wednesday evening, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"The man was arrested without incident and, during the course of the investigation, a quantity of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl were seized by police," Terleski says.

The 31-year-old Vernon man is facing several new charges, including failing to comply with a release order, driving while prohibited, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is already facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, plus several driving offences for the incident in January.

Following an initial court appearance on Feb. 8, MacIntosh was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Feb. 15.