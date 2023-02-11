Borrowing for Vernon's new Active Living Centre to begin in fall

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon council is expected to authorize a temporary borrowing bylaw to access funds for construction of the new Active Living Centre.

The city received notification Jan. 9 of a certificate of approval from the province following the project's referendum passage in October.

This would allow the city to receive advances from the Municipal Finance Authority as needed, on a monthly basis, while the project proceeds.

Advances require interest payments only.

In the 2023 budget, there is $85,000 included to pay interest costs on debt.

Such security issuing bylaws require a council resolution, and can be done only twice a year.

The current loan strategy for the Active Living Centre is to borrow $12 million in this Fall, then $40 million in each of the next two years (in the spring). That will be followed by up to $29 million in the fall of 2026, when the project is complete.

Council is expected to approve the move at its meeting on Monday.