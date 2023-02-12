Vernon mayoralty candidate Erick Olesen still hasn't filed expenses

Photo: Contributed

Vernon mayoralty candidate Erik Olesen has yet to file disclosure statements on his October council run.

Olesen did not file his campaign expenditures by the Jan. 13 deadline, Elections BC reported.

A notice of failure to file and late filing deadline was received via email on Jan. 23, a report to Vernon city council from chief election officer Janice Nicol states.

A further memo was issued on Feb. 2 under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

The Act states the BC chief electoral officer must, as soon as practicable, notify the local authority officer of non-compliance.

A winning candidate can be disqualified and a losing candidate fined for failing to disclose their election expenses and contributions.