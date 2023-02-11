Third season for downtown Vernon plaza looking good at City Hall

Photo: DVA

City administration is recommending Vernon council support a third summer block closure in downtown Vernon.

The Downtown Vernon Association 2900 Plaza would close that block of 30th Avenue from July through August.

The DVA has sought $38,000 in funding for the purchase, installation and removal of picnic tables, umbrellas, and game tables.

Work on closing the block would begin July 4 with plaza activities beginning July 6. The street would reopen to traffic on Sept. 1.

"New active and passive programming, along with better weather conditions in 2022, garnered more favourable and supportive comments from users and businesses," a report to council states.

Last month, the DVA made its pitch to council for a third season and suggested there would be some tweaks this year.

Those include shifting events from Monday to Friday to Tuesday to Saturday and more engagement with local groups, from the Okanagan Science Centre to arts and dance organizations.

There would be seven live performances a week.

Last summer, the plaza is estimated to have attracted more than 9,000 visitors.

The DVA is looking beyond this year and sees the plaza "transitioning into a core competency" going forward.