Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! March 11

Photo: thejanestanton.com

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with the funniest female comics around?

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents the 18th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This Spotlight Special Presentation is one of Vernon’s biggest stand-up comedy events of the year.

Since breaking onto the Canadian comedy scene, headliner Jane Stanton has become one of the country’s favourite comedy acts.

With multiple festival appearances across North America, Stanton has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs, JFL Northwest, Global Comedy Festival, Bumpershoot Seattle, Seattle’s International Comedy Competition, Halifax Comedy Festival and Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

Between touring her headline act and appearances on such hit shows like CBC’s The Debaters, Stanton has appeared alongside the likes of Tom Green, Tig Notaro, Arie Spears, Godfrey, Bobby Lee, Natasha Leggero and SNL’s Michael Che.

Stanton is supported by Vancouver-based comedian Amber Harper-Young, finalist in BC's Funniest Female in 2014.

Harper-Young's absurd and colourful style of self-deprecating comedy is based on her upbringing and adult life.

Emcee Sharon Mahoney is an award-winning comedian, actress and street performer who has travelled the globe for more than 20 years performing at world-class festivals and comedy clubs. Described by the UK Times as a "cross between Hunter S. Thompson and Bette Midler," Mahoney has shared the stage with some of the most established names in the comedy industry.

Viewers are cautioned the humour can get spicy, as the show contains mature content and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $30 for students.

For tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.