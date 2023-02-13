Coldstream council to consider rental fees for new community hall

Photo: District of Coldstream

How much it will cost to rent Coldstream's new Community Hall is up for discussion.

Coldstream council will consider a proposed rental fee schedule at its meeting on Monday.

The new hall will be completed early this year on the site of the former Women's Institute Hall.

"Typically a community hall does not achieve full cost recovery, instead rates are structured to enable access to the space (which many could not afford at full cost recovery) that offsets a certain amount of the facility cost with the remainder made up for through local government taxation," a report to council states.

The report suggests rates shouldn't be "so low that taxpayers are unreasonably subsidizing user events, nor would the district want rates so high that the facility is empty and unused most of the time."

It adds that it may take two or three years of observation and adjustment to settle on optimal rates.

In setting proposed rates, staff looked at comparable rental facilities in Vernon, including Lakers Clubhouse, community rooms at Kal Tire Place, and Paddlewheel Hall.

The proposed fees are $18.61 per 1,000 square feet per hour for full-day community use in the main hall, and $22.07 for commercial use.

The main hall is 3,795 square feet in size.

Estimated examples include $2,360 for a 150-person wedding requiring two days, $1,130 for a one-day rental for a 70th birthday celebration with 60 people, $480 for a youth soccer club party for six hours, and $1,180 for a company Christmas party with 180 people.

Staff estimate rental revenue of $30,000 to $40,000 a year.

The Women's Institute Hall brought in $19,122 in rental revenue in 2019.