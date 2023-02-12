Okanagan College makes pitch to Coldstream for student housing support

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College is seeking a grant of $150,000 towards construction of student housing at its Kalamalka campus in Coldstream.

In a report to Coldstream council, the college makes a pitch for the grant to offset building permit and development cost charges totalling 299,700.

The $18-million project was announced in 2021, with completion initially slated for 2023, but that has been pushed back to 2024.

The college report states a new project cost of $15.76 million; with a community fundraising goal of $1.25 million, that would total approximately $17 million, $1 million less than the original estimate.

It's unclear what changes have been made to accommodate the difference.

The building will contain 100 beds in 88 suites and an integrated childcare centre.

There would be studio units as well as two- and four-bedroom suites.

The Okanagan College Foundation is set to launch the fundraising campaign to support construction costs, furnishings and equipment, an outdoor play area, and bursaries.

Jane Lister, regional dean for the North Okanagan, and fundraising chair Michael Tindall will make their presentation to council on Monday.

The report notes 48% of Vernon-area parents are waitlisted for daycare. The college centre would increase local capacity, but would prioritize students and their children.

It would also offer practicum placements for early childhood education students at the Vernon campus.