Vernon video historian digs up mystery 1980s footage

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has uncovered film of a mystery city from 1981.

Arseneault suspects it was shot somewhere along the West Coast.

“I am at a loss as to where it is,” Arseneault says. “It might even be in Washington State. The clues are there, but I just can't figure them out.”

The footage shows a casino and an apartment building with a unique mural on it.

Arseneault encourages viewers to share their thoughts and ideas on the videos he posts, especially the mystery videos as someone, somewhere may have information.

The second half of today's video is a little more familiar.

“We’re visiting the wonderful Okanagan Game Farm, which was a private zoo located in Kaleden ... south of Penticton,” says Arseneault.

The park opened in 1967 on 270 hectares and was a favourite stopping place for families.

It featured sheep, moose, tigers and many more animals big and small.

The zoo closed on March 31, 1999, after 33 years in operation.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and is always looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].