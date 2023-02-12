Vernon's Okanagan Military Tattoo will pay tribute to the RCMP at this summer's performance

Photo: OMT

RCMP will be honoured at the Okanagan Military Tattoo this summer in Vernon.

The 10th annual tattoo will feature hundreds of performers in Kal Tire Place July 29 and 30.

“By any measure, last Summer’s Okanagan Military Tattoo was a resounding success. Feedback from performers, members of the audience, sponsors and our volunteers was very positive,” said Derek Hall, with the OMT.

Last year, residents were also treated to the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy wowing the public with their performance at Civic Sounds in downtown Vernon.

Hall said in addition to the more traditional bands at the popular event, the Ukulele Ensemble was a real crowd pleaser in 2022.

“This year’s show will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the RCMP. Get ready for two hours of heart pounding, fast paced, family entertainment. Over 400 performers will take part in the event of a lifetime, including massed pipes and drums, highland and ethnic dancers, military and civilian bands, cultural troupes, precision drills, choirs and the poignant refrain of the Lone Piper against the stunning backdrop of 'The Castle,'” Hall said.

Tentatively scheduled to perform at the event is RCMP “E” Division Pipe Band, the Regimental Band of the 15th Field Artillery, the Naden Band of Royal Canadian Navy, Taiku Drummers as well as local pipe bands, the OMT Dancers and Choir and others.

The annual 'Tribute to the Veterans' segment of the program will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the July 1943 Invasion of Sicily and the beginning of the Italian Campaign during the Second World War.

Tickets for the tattoo are now on sale online at TicketSeller or by calling 250-549-7469

Special ticket pricing is available for current and former members of the military, RCMP, first responders, health care workers and seniors.

Second World War and Korean War Veterans together with a companion or care giver are invited to attend the show free of charge. All seating is reserved.

To encourage youth to become better informed about Canada’s proud military heritage, one free youth for those 18 and under will be provided free of charge with each adult, senior or veteran ticket purchased.