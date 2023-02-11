Symbiogenesis North Okanagan meeting held at Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre

Photo: Pixabay

A meeting of the minds was held at the Okanagan Science Centre to promote environmental education and preserve the natural resources of the North Okanagan.

The Symbiogenesis North Okanagan meeting was held at Vernon facility with the goal of promoting environmental education and fostering healthier communities in the region.

The meeting was organized by Rob Buchanan, a teacher from Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan (AIAO), and included four students from AIAO, emphasizing the importance of youth voices in the discussion of environmental issues.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of organizations from private industry to non-profit groups.

Buchanan said the main goals of the meeting were to increase awareness, engagement and accessibility of environmental education opportunities and resources in the community, as well as to create a collective regional vision for environmental education in the North Okanagan.

“The meeting also aimed to establish a physical and online space where information about local studies, educational talks, and upcoming events from all organizations could be shared, and to explore potential for collaborations for developing more synergy between organizations,” he said.

During the meeting, participants discussed the importance of environmental education in the community and shared ideas on how to make it more accessible and engaging.

They also discussed the potential for collaboration and co-operation between organizations, and established clear goals and objectives for the collaboration initiative.

“One of the major outcomes of the meeting was the creation of a community calendar, where events from each organization could be linked, thus streamlining communication and increasing accessibility of information. It was amazing to have so many organizations and caring individuals attend this initiative,” said Buchanan. “We hope to be launching the community calendar soon.”

Buchanan said the meeting laid the foundation for continued collaboration and co-operation in the future, and “we look forward to seeing the impact of this initiative on the community.”

The next meeting will be held at the regional library in Vernon, March 2 at 5 p.m.