Popular TV shows earn top winter carnival decorating awards for Vernon businesses

Photo: Phil Southward

Sesame Street and M.A.S.H. were the winning themes for this year’s best decorated for Vernon Winter Carnival contest.

Carnival organizers handed out awards Thursday afternoon.

Acera Insurance (formerly Capri Insurance) was named grand champion for turning its office into a re-creation of the children's TV classic Sesame Street.

Their crew also took top honours for costumes and performance.

Carnival's theme this year is 'Carnival TV' – with businesses all over town choosing their favourite programs to emulate.

Runner up was Southward Medical for transforming its showroom into the M.A.S.H. 4077 unit from the 1970s and '80s TV show of the same name.

Owner Phil Southward says staff went all out with thei decorating.

"We recreated the still that sat in B.J. and Hawkeye's tent. We even had the playing cards on the table and the martini glasses," he says.

Southward was also recognized for its window display, window paint, and won in the health and medical category of businesses.

A complete list of winning businesses can be found on the Winter Carnival’s Facebook page.