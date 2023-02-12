Photo: Contributed

"The quality of this work is way beyond what we would expect from kids this age,” said Megan Frankiw, co-owner of Phoenix Steakhouse. "We've had a few people even ask if they can purchase the pieces."

Art work from BX Elementary School students is on display at various locations around Vernon, and they are getting some attention.

Teacher Meghan Budd spearheaded the initiative with support from Vernon Silver Star Rotary. Artwork from students from Kindergarten to Grade 7 is being showcased and rotated among participating establishments.

"The idea is to both build self confidence among the student artists in showing their work, but also in demonstrating to the community just how high the bar is with respect to what these young artists are capable of," said Budd.

Those who appreciate art as well as those wishing to support the young artists are encouraged to visit the establishments to have a look.

Participating business include:

Boarding House Cafe

Phoenix Steakhouse & Bar

Ratio Coffee

Wings Tap House

The student art will be displayed for several weeks, and then new pieces will be put on display.