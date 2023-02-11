Museum and Archives of Vernon and SD 22 program will look at water conservation

Photo: MAV

Not a Book Club is back with a focus on water conservation.

School District 22 and the Museum and Archives of Vernon are bringing the program back in conjunction with Heritage Week 2023.

“As part of our shared commitment to create spaces that encourage dialogue around a variety of topics, we’re grateful to have Keith Louis join us in a conversation about water,” says Carly Hills, Lead Teacher Indigenous Education.

Keith Louis, retired Territorial Stewardship Department Head of Fisheries at Okanagan Indian Band, has been working on salmon restoration projects from the border to the Okanagan since 2000.

He has done everything from collecting data, raising and releasing fry and monitoring the return of the Salmon. Louis has intimate knowledge of the creeks and rivers and understands deeply the significance and importance of water in the Okanagan.

“Water connects everything,” says Amy Timleck, MAV programming lead. “To have an opportunity to share what that means to us as individuals, is a really important part of understanding what that means to us as a larger community.”

Not a Book Club sessions begin with a guest speaker and then participants share personal resources such as a podcast, a YouTube video, a book, etc. with other attendees.

The purpose is to honour the diversity of knowledge that each individual brings to the table, and inspire ways to share that wisdom.

Not a Book Club meets Feb. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 3009 – 32 Ave.