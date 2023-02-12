Okanagan College continuing studies range from truck driving to business and more

Photo: Contributed

It's never too late to learn a new skill.

Vernon resident Keith Schmaltz spent most of his career working in the heavy-duty equipment industry. But, after nearly 40 years, Okanagan College’s Continuing Studies department has him trained as a truck driver.

Schmaltz enrolled in the professional industry driver program offered by the college in collaboration with Taylor Pro Training and the BC Forest Safety Council.

The program is funded by the federal government and B.C.'s project-based labour market training initiative.

It has been "a dream come true," says Schmaltz. "This is going to give me the opportunity to stay in the industry with continuous employment."

The college's Continuing Studies and Corporate Training department offers many part-time programs that can help people broaden their skills – from certificate courses to leadership, business-skills, and general interest classes.

OC's winter/spring brochure is out now, with course selections across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

"We are continually working to provide training opportunities that are tailored to improving people's skills and enhancing their careers and lives," says Danelle Greebe, director of the department.

"Our goal is to transform people's lives and, no matter the age or situation you find yourself in, we have a program that can help you. This could be either with your current career or if you are looking to pivot and move in a new direction and need new skills."

The department also works in partnership with industry, communities, and government to provide training in areas and communities where there is demand.