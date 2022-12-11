Vernon's SilverStar Mountain was briefly mined for a variety of minerals

Photo: Museum and Archives of Vernon

Today is International Mountain Day. Did you know that Vernon’s own SilverStar Mountain was once the site of a promising, but ultimately unsuccessful, mining operation?

However, long before this, the mountain was used for generations by the Syilx people of the Okanagan Nation, with foot trails providing access to the mountain’s rich hunting and foraging grounds. Once settlers arrived in the region, the peak became known as Aberdeen Mountain after Lord Aberdeen, Canada’s governor general from 1893 to 1898.

The mountain’s earliest claim was staked in 1896 by the Silver Star Mining Company, of which rancher Cornelius O’Keefe was president. Shafts were dug near the mountain’s summit by pick and shovel, while black powder was used to break up larger pieces. The raw ore was loaded into buckets, and then transported down the mountain on pack horses.

Trace amounts of silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum and copper were found in the ore, which led miners to believe they had found their own Montezuma’s treasure. Mining fever was spreading all across the province at this time, and reports by the Vernon News of the “magnificent specimens” coming down from the mine only served to generate more excitement.

Several well-known Vernonites invested dozens of shares in the company, which were sold at a cost of $1 each.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the enthusiasm to fade, as prospectors quickly realized the ores were too low a grade to be worked at a profit. The mountain’s mining era quietly ended in disappointment around 1926.

But a handful of intrepid skiers were waiting in the wings for their turn to explore the mountain.

Gwyn Evans is the research and communications co-ordinator with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.