Vernon to review event venue fees after carnival given break for Reklaws concert

Photo: Contributed Loverboy and Platinum Blonde was the last big concert to come through Vernon, in 2018.

A request for some relief on city venue event rental fees will lead to a review of the charges in Vernon's 2023 Recreation Services budget.

Whether that will attract more events to the city remains to be seen.

And it also shows just how costly it is to stage large-scale events in public venues, as well as how much money can be made if an event is successful.

Vernon Winter Carnival requested its contract to rent Kal Tire Place for the upcoming Reklaws concert reflect the "worst case scenario" for budgeting purposes.

The city provided the 'maximum upset cost' of $26,502 before tax for the event, which would have 3,800 attendees.

The total assumes a capped maximum of $10,570 based on 15% of 3,800 tickets sold at prices set by Winter Carnival, $3,800 in ticket surcharges based on a sold-out show, and $12,132 in 'flow through conversion fees'.

Based on those figures there would be $847.75 in GST payable, bringing the total to $27,349.75.

A full house would generate an estimated $193,500 in ticket sales. Out of that, the provider would of course have to pay the performers, whose fees can vary widely depending on their level of celebrity.

Catering was requested and will be provided at an additional fee, the city report notes.

The city's manual of fees and charges states Kal Tire Place "was constructed to provide needed ice time and to be one of the premier facilities in the Greater Vernon area. One of the purposes of the facility is to attract events that otherwise would not be available for the citizens of the community to enjoy (special events). To provide a facility to host these types of events is costly and the people who attend these events, or sponsor these events, should be prepared to pay an appropriate fee to use/attend the facility.

"One of the challenges is to find that balance in fees that is most beneficial to the owner, yet still affordable enough to attract events and users."

For 2023, the local non-profit rate for concerts is the greater of the base rental rate of $3,061.80 before tax or 15% of admission (gross ticket sales).

The fee negotiated with carnival was a base rental rate of $2,160.87, before tax or 15% of gross ticket sales whichever is greater and capped at $10,570.

There is also a $1 per ticket facility surcharge to offset additional costs for staffing before, during and after the event.

In addition, there are conversion fees for labour to convert the facility from an ice arena to a concert venue.

"Each special event is different, and conversion fees vary depending on the level of conversion required. Conversion fees include, but are not limited to, dry floor conversion, removal and re-installation of arena glass, black out drapery, electrical tie ins, stage setup, rigging, use of a forklift and forklift operator. The other flow-through cost is for event security. Costs for security vary depending on the size and type of event and whether alcohol is being served," the report states.

Granting a further reduction or waiving fees "often results in other community groups requesting and expecting similar consideration," the report adds.

Recreation facilities are heavily subsidized by taxpayers. The 2023 budget is based on Vernon taxpayers contributing $2,796,309, and Coldstream, Areas B and C $1,291,856 for an operating subsidy of $4,088,165.

Council has already approved a third-party review of all parks and recreation fees and charges. The review was a recommendation in the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan approved in 2018.

City administration recommends that fees "be fairly and universally applied, recognizing the substantial subsidy to operating costs made by the Greater Vernon taxpayers."