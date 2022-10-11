Vernon councillors say their goodbyes at last meeting before election

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon councillors said their goodbyes on Tuesday, even though they all hope to be back on council after Saturday’s municipal election.

All seven members of council are running on Saturday.

However, at least one member will be defeated as Scott Anderson, a current councillor, is challenging incumbent Victor Cumming for the mayor’s seat.

They both could be defeated if voters opt for Erik Olesen as mayor instead.

“Depending on the outcome of the election, if I’m not here, it’s been a pleasure to serve the last seven years,” said Anderson, who kicked off the string of goodbyes to close the council meeting.

All of the councillors said they’d enjoyed working on council and thanked city staff and their council colleagues for their co-operation.

A total of 13 candidates are running for the six councillor seats.

“We have accomplished a lot – tremendous progress on many, many things,” said Cumming.