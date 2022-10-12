Labour Council defends endorsement process despite it being months before nomination period

Photo: Jon Manchester

The North Okanagan Labour Council is defending its endorsement of candidates in Vernon and Kelowna, despite submissions having to be made months before many even decided they were going to run in this weekend's municipal elections.

On Sept 28, the labour council sent out a press release naming its favoured candidates following a "rigorous endorsement process in search of the best candidates for everyday working class folks and friends of organized labour and trade unions."

That resulted in the endorsement of a single council candidate among a field of 16 in Vernon and four in Kelowna.

In the release, the labour council said it reviewed "several" applications and assessed them on experience, volunteerism, history with unions, involvement with community organizations and non-profits, assessment of critical issues, platform, and positions on topics from living wages to pay equity.

Candidates had to submit their own application packages, and the notice to do so was posted on the labour council's website May 8. The deadline was May 31.

That's three full months before the nomination period began.

While several candidates had declared their intentions by then, the vast majority contacted by Castanet across the region in the spring said they would not be deciding until the end of summer.

The City of Vernon didn't announce the nomination period opening until Aug. 30.

Some candidates expressed disappointment at not knowing about the endorsement process until it was too late. And after missing the potential for an endorsement, they didn't wish to be identified so close to election day.

But labour council vice-president Kelly Hutchinson said: "How much weight readers put on endorsements is up to them."

The council wouldn't release specifics on how many candidates actually applied for endorsement consideration, but Hutchinson did share that he "wouldn't call it a small amount" and that "many" packages were submitted.

He said "friends of labour and those known in our labour universe" received a "friendly nudge" about the deadline, but otherwise it would be up to candidates to find the information on their own.

"Those in our world would have known about it," he said Tuesday.

Asked about the substance behind a nomination when many may not have known about it in time, Hutchinson was steadfast.

"You want to be an administrator of a city, you shouldn't decide in August," he said.

He noted the schedule and process was the same for all organizations that are part of the Canadian Labour Congress.

"We've had people going to council meetings for a full year before running," he said. "That's what we want to see in our councils."