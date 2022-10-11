Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in downtown Vernon

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A downtown traffic stop led to a drug seizure in Vernon early Monday.

Two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking were arrested.

About 3 a.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle on the 3400 block of 32nd Street and during the stop noticed several items consistent with drug trafficking inside the vehicle.

The 26-year old driver and 33-year old passenger were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and police seized a quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cellphones, bear spray, and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The man operating the vehicle was also confirmed to be prohibited from driving.

"This is great example of the proactive efforts our officers are taking to disrupt criminal activity in our community," said Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The two Vernon men were released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date.