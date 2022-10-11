Pumpkin Fest raises $1,438 for Vernon and District Animal Care Society

Photo: Contributed

The annual pumpkin haul at St. Anne's Pumpkin Patch in Spallumcheen has helped to raise money for the Vernon and District Animal Care Society.

Realtors from Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler held their annual Pumpkin-Fest over the weekend.

In addition to providing hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, and treats for the kids, the event raised $1,438 for the society.

“This year was an amazing turnout with the weather being so beautiful and so many folks in town for Thanksgiving. We are so happy with the results, this is going to be our biggest charity donation yet from this event,” says Gord Fowler.

The group served over 20 dozen hot dogs to visitors to the Pumpkin Patch.

Tim Hortons, Caufield’s Engraving, Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen, Kal Tire, Vernon Teach and Learn, and Buy Low Foods also participated in the event.

Picking continues at the farm on St. Anne's Road, the first right turn past O'Keefe Historic Ranch.

Salt Fowler directs a portion of each sale for charity this is distributed at the end of the year to Hospice House and other causes.