Vernon mayoral candidate Erik Olesen promises standing committee on public safety and crime reduction

Photo: Jon Manchester

A challenger for Vernon mayor says he'd create a standing committee on public safety and crime reduction if elected.

Erik Olesen says the committee would have a mandate to maintain "a safe and healthy community that promotes public engagement and quality of life."

It would work in collaboration with stakeholders, including the RCMP and Interior Health.

The committee would be tasked with coming up with an action plan in a year and a half.

Olesen is hoping the plan would lead to crime prevention policies and focus on “at-risk neighbourhoods and the most vulnerable members of our community.”

His plan would put targets in place that council would evaluate quarterly.

He called it an "attainable solution to a growing problem."

Olesen is running against incumbent Victor Cumming and Scott Anderson, a councillor who is seeking a jump to the mayor's chair.

