President of Society for Protection of Kalamalka Lake seeks Coldstream council seat

Photo: Contributed

Simone Runyan grew up on a farm in Coldstream, and now she's hoping to represent her neighbours on council.

Runyan received her master’s degree in ecology and population genetics from UBC Forest Services.

In addition to her work as a registered biologist, she has experience in environmental assessments, protected area planning, and municipal development permitting.

Along with being a wife and mother, she is currently president of the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake, and has been a board member of the Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park since 2016.

Coldstream voters can take advantage of advance polls Wednesday and Thursday at the District of Coldstream council chambers (9901 Kalamalka Rd.), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting happens Saturday in two locations – Coldstream Elementary School (10104 Kalamalka Rd.) or Lavington Elementary School (9715 School Rd.)