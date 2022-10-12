Erik Olesen seeks mayor's chair in Vernon election; his third time running

Erik Olesen is hoping the third time is the charm.

Olesen is running for mayor of Vernon in Saturday's municipal election, making this his third run at political office.

Olesen ran for mayor in 2018 and for the vacant city council seat last year.

He says it wasn't an easy decision to run for office, but speaking with people in the community “it was encouraged that I run for mayor again.”

If elected, Olesen says his No.1 priority would be to address the ongoing housing crisis.

“I think housing relates to everything in someone's life,” he said. “We need to create housing stock, we need to create places for people to call home and (who) want to stay in Vernon long term.”

Olesen says the city needs to look at densification as it “really does help improve vacancy rates, improves availability and makes housing attainable.”

To alleviate the housing crunch, Olesen says the city needs to work collaboratively “with our partners and stakeholders.

“We need to take the initiative with the province to find funding and to find ways to densify.”

“Easing up” the city's development process would also help address the issue, he adds.

“Right now, there seems to be a slow down in how our permits are being developed and at the rate they are being developed, and I think that is something we need to look at,” he said.

“If we don't start taking the initiative, there's lots of talk from different levels of government that they are going to initiate densification within cities, and they don't know our city, they don't know our (official community plan) ... I think we should be the one making that decision.”

On Oct. 15, eligible voters will elect a mayor and six councillors to run the city for the next four years.