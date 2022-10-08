Armstrong Demolition Derby returns Sunday at the IPE grounds

There will be a smashing good time in Armstrong on Sunday.

After a COVID-forced hiatus, the Armstrong Demolition Derby is back.

The normally docile IPE Grounds will be filled with the sounds of revving engines and burning rubber as the popular event makes its return to the North Okanagan.

There will also be some small-car figure eight racing as well.

There will be food vendors on site as well as a beer garden.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and the action starts at 11:30 a.m.

Entry is cash only – adults are $20, students and seniors $15, and kids under 10 are free with an accompanying adult.