Freedom Rally in Vernon Saturday saw some heated debate, but no violence

Photo: Darren Handschuh Supporters of Korry Zepik set up across the street from the Freedom Rally Saturday.

Tension was in the air at the weekly "Freedom Rally" in Vernon Saturday.

It was first time the rally had been held since Korry Zepik said he was attacked at the rally last week.

Some 50 people with the Freedom Rally stood near the Polson Park fountain at the intersection of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue while a group of about 20 people, who were there to support Zepik, stood on the opposite corner.

Also on hand were several members of the Vernon RCMP, who remained for the most part, in the background.

A few heated debates broke out between people on both sides of the issue.

One woman claimed a man opposed to the Freedom Rally verbally accosted her in the parking lot before the rally began, prompting her to call police.

On the opposite corner, a man initiated a lengthy, and at times heated, debate with people who supported Zepik on the dangers of vaccines.

Zepik said he specifically asked his supporters to set up on the opposite corner to avoid any potential confrontation.

As the rally was gathering steam, one man aggressively engaged with a Freedom Rally attendee, swearing and making obscene gestures. But after speaking with police, things calmed down and the man left the area.

There were concerns the rally could become unruly after Zepik was assaulted last week.

One supporter of Zepik said he was a gentle man who would not hurt anyone, while a member of the Freedom Rally said Zepik had been harassing and even assaulting people for several weeks, however, the police were not contacted regarding the alleged assaults.

The Freedom Rally has been held at the park fountain for more than two years, with the number of attendees fluctuating between a dozen to more than 100.

Along with signs decrying mandates, vaccines, the media and the government, there was also several publications on a table that reportedly supported their claims.