Coldstream candidates asked series of questions in extensive survey

Coldstream municipal candidates have been asked a series of questions ranging from affordable housing to the future of Kalamalka Lake beach.

Ruth Hoyte has been acclaimed as the mayor Coldstream, replacing longtime mayor Jim Garlick who is now running for a seat on council.

Also running for council are incumbents Pat Cochrane, Doug Dirk, Glen Taylor and Stephanie Hoffman, along with newcomers Don Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan, Jeff Steveson and Alex Dantzer.

According to organizers, Dantzer and Stevenson did not reply to the survey.

Questions asked of the candidates in the extensive survey include:

How do you feel about densification and affordability in Coldstream, versus maintaining Coldstream densities as they stand? Do you support the establishment of carriage homes, secondary suites and zoning for condos, apartments and duplexes? Do you support the development of ecovillages, cohousing, retirement developments or trailer parks on non-ALR land?

How would you support developing more affordable housing options for middle income seniors who wishto remain in Coldstream and downsize (e.g., to a one-story rancher with two bedrooms and bath in the $500,000 to $600,000 range) from a large, two-story family home?

Referendum: Are you in favour of borrowing $8.5 million for the new public works building? Why or why not?

Do you see new opportunities for industry or businesses in Coldstream?

Kalamalka Lake is known as the Lake of Many Colours and has been listed as one of the world’s most beautiful lakes. It is a draw for residents and tourists alike, and the source of drinking water for most of the City of Vernon. Invasive mussels, sedimentation and fertilizer run-off are among the threats to lake water quality. Do you have concerns about Kalamalka Lake, and if so how would you address them as a Coldstream councillor?

For the full list of questions and candidate responses, click here.