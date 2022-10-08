NexusBC Community Resource Centre looking for volunteers to drive seniors in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Volunteer drivers are urgently needed in Vernon to transport local seniors.

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is hoping a contest to win a set of tires will help encourage people to sign up.

“One of the devastating impacts of COVID-19 for NexusBC has been the loss of many valued volunteers,” says Pam Myers, NexusBC executive director.

Through their Better at Home Program, NexusBC connects volunteer drivers with seniors who need to get to medical appointments or for grocery shopping and pharmacy pickups.

Program Co-ordinator Judy Katalinic, says “the seniors in our program have no other means of transportation, and can’t afford a taxi.”

Katalinic said they are very flexible in working with their volunteer drivers, many whom are snow birds and soon to fly south for the winter.

“Drivers can choose to do only in-town drives or out-of-town, or both. They can also choose to do as many drives as they want, or as few as one a week - whatever suits their own schedule best,” Katalinic said.]

“Right now, we’re struggling to keep up with requests for rides. Having additional volunteers would make a huge difference.”

Drivers also receive a fuel reimbursement.

A contest is running until Dec. 9 where existing and new drivers are eligible to win a $1,500 gift certificate for a set of tires from Kal Tire plus another $200 in branded giveaways.

“We are so grateful to be selected for the Tires For Good program,” says Myers. “Partnering with Kal Tire to build back our volunteer team of drivers is a perfect fit.”

Drivers enrolled in the contest will receive one entry for every return ride completed between Sept. 1 and Dec. 9. The more drives, the more chances to win.

Those interested in volunteering can learn more at www.nexusbc.ca or by phoning NexusBC at 250-545-0585 and ask to speak with someone in the Better At Home Program.