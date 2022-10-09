Horse Week takes place on Rose Swanson Mountain in Armstrong

Photo: Contributed

There will be plenty of horsing around on Rose Swanson Mountain later this month.

Oct. 16 - 22 is Horse Week at the popular Armstrong outdoor recreational area.

“We have two rides scheduled and riders can register for both if they would like. Preregistration is necessary for guided rides,” said organizer Anna Green.

“We will have a prize draw for the lucky winners from the registered rides. We also encourage you to head to the mountain on your own for a self-guided tour. There are lots of trails to explore.”

Green said the focus of the rides is to demonstrate trail courtesy and how to share the trails safely with multiple users including hikers, cyclists ATVs and horses.

“Many individuals simply do not know how to act when they encounter large animals like horses on a trail,” Green said.

For more information, call Green 250-549-6541 or email her at [email protected]

The rides: